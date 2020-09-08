COVID-19 case reported at Selinsgrove Middle School

SELINSGROVE – Another Valley school district is dealing with a positive COVID-19 case, this time in the Selinsgrove Area School District. In a letter on the district website, Superintendent Dr. Frank Jankowski says a positive coronavirus case was reported in the Selinsgrove Middle School. Dr. Jankowski says the student showed symptoms the morning of September 3 and subsequently was sent home. He says the district feels those who’ve been potentially exposed have been contact traced and notified to quarantine.

Dr. Jankowski says the district is working with the Snyder County emergency management personnel. The district says there are no changes to the class schedule at this time.