Court dates moved for two accused in the death of Arabella Parker

SHAMOKIN — The preliminary arraignments for the mother of the late Arabella Parker and her boyfriend have been moved. The Daily Item reports Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp are due in court December 12 at 9:30 a.m. with both now facing homicide charges.

The Daily Item says Shamokin District Judge John Gembic moved the proceedings to the Northumberland County Courthouse due to safety concerns. Also on December 12, Judge Hugh Jones will hear arguments about burial arrangements for Parker at 3:30 p.m. The child’s father, Karl Parker, refused to agree to funeral services arranged by Arabella’s aunt, Mandy Delcamp Kegler, who was named the girl’s legal guardian.

State police say Burgess severely beat Arabella on October 10. She remained on life support for a month before she died.