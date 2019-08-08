Nepotism Test Underway: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/8/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court will determine whether the head of a township roadwork crew in the Poconos must pay $30,000 over approving timecards for his son, in a case that could alter the state’s anti-nepotism rules. The state Supreme Court said Tuesday it will review the case of John Sivick, who was ordered to pay the money over the financial benefit from his actions that went to his son.

The justices will consider whether restitution is allowed and whether the timecard approval was an impermissible conflict of interest under Pennsylvania’s Ethics Act. The executive director of the State Ethics Commission, which levied the fine against the former township supervisor and public works director in Pike County, says the commission has long viewed the type of action Sivick took as a violation.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s Music Alliance will induct musicians spanning a wide range of genres to its Walk of Fame, including The Philadelphia Orchestra, R&B group The O’Jays and ’80s rock band The Hooters. The class of 2019’s other honorees include Philadelphia socialite and philanthropist Dorrance “Dodo” Hamilton, who died in 2017.

Additionally, disco queen Evelyn “Champagne” King; and Jody Gerson, the current CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group and the first woman to run a major music-publishing company. Longtime rock-radio DJ Pierre Robert is this year’s dual Radio Row Award recipient and Walk of Fame inductee. The announcements were made Wednesday at the Independence Visitor Center. The group will be formally inducted on Oct. 22 during a gala at The Bellevue.

NEW YORK (AP) — If you knew another company planned to compete with what your business did, would you help them as they pursued that goal? If you answer is “no way,” you can appreciate what’s going on between FedEx and Amazon. FedEx says it will no longer make ground deliveries for Amazon. It’s a move that comes just two months after FedEx ended its air delivery deal with Amazon.

The changes come as Amazon pushes toward building its own delivery fleet. If Amazon pulls that off, it will be more of a threat to delivery firms. And by cutting ties with Amazon, FedEx frees itself to handle deliveries from Walmart and Target, which are increasingly turning to online deliveries.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson faced criticism Wednesday for declaring white supremacy “a hoax,” the same day President Donald Trump visited El Paso, Texas, after a white gunman who had written an anti-Hispanic rant killed 22 people. Carlson has faced criticism before for his commentary, including a statement that immigration has made America dirtier. His remarks Tuesday came with the nation rubbed raw by two weekend mass shootings and increased concerns by law enforcement officials about violence attached to white nationalism.

“He has used his platform to push out prejudice,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the Anti-Defamation League. “I think it’s disgusting and I don’t think it deserves a place on a major news network.”

Fox News Channel representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

Carlson’s prime-time show routinely draws more than 3 million viewers on weeknights, second only to Sean Hannity on Fox News. Episodes of his program landed among the Nielsen company’s list of Top 20 shows last week for both broadcast and cable television.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — The Oscars did it, and now the Emmys will too. There will be no host at the ceremony honoring TV’s best next month. Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said Wednesday that going hostless allows more time to salute departing shows, including “Game of Thrones.” The HBO fantasy saga, which ended its run this past season, is the top nominee with a record-setting 32 nominations.

Collier said producers would have considered possible hosts and checked on their availability for the Sept. 22 ceremony. The Fox executive didn’t directly address whether anyone had declined. The Emmy show rotates among the top broadcast networks. The Oscars ran into trouble when last year’s planned host, Kevin Hart, stepped down following a backlash over his past homophobic tweets. The search for a replacement proved fruitless.

NEW YORK (AP) — MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has apologized for falsely saying on her show that President Donald Trump was “talking about exterminating Latinos.” She apologized Tuesday on Twitter for a comment she made on her show the day before. She tweeted that her mistake wasn’t intentional and that she was sorry.

Wallace was responding to a remark by USA Today columnist Raul Reyes, who was a guest on her afternoon show. Reyes had noted that Trump has talked about an infestation through illegal immigration, and the natural conclusion is to attempt an extermination. Wallace was a communications director for former President George W. Bush and has been a harsh critic of Trump.

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California seaside community is in an uproar after a home was given a new paint job featuring two huge emoji on a bright pink background. Manhattan Beach residents railed against the makeover during a City Council meeting Tuesday night, citing problems with spectators and asserting that it was done with bad intent.

One speaker called the paint job graffiti and another said it was an attack on neighbors. The new paint job appeared after neighbors reported the home was being used for short-term rentals and the homeowner was fined $4,000. “This all got started because a neighbor was trying to help the city enforce the rules,” resident Dina Doll told the council.

CAPITAN, N.M. (AP) — Smokey Bear, the icon of the longest-running public service campaign in the U.S., is set to turn 75 years old. Birthday parties are scheduled to take place this week in honor of the bear used to promote forest fire prevention. Smokey Bear was born on Aug. 9, 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council agreed that a fictional bear would be the symbol for a fire prevention campaign.

A badly burned cub found in the aftermath of a fire in New Mexico’s Capitan Mountains later became Smokey Bear. The Gila National Forest in Silver, New Mexico, and Wingfield Park in Ruidoso will hold community birthday parties for the bear. Birthday parties also are scheduled in Reading, Pennsylvania, and Entiat, Washington.

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen threw five scoreless innings and helped himself with a run-scoring sacrifice bunt in his Arizona debut, leading the Diamondbacks to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Gallen allowed just one hit with three walks and six strikeouts, lowering his earned run average to 2.40.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils visit the San Francisco Giants at 9pm while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Keston Hiura hit two home runs and drove in three runs, powering the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-3 win and three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Junior Guerra picked up a second win in as many nights. He allowed one hit and one walk in two innings in relief of Drew Pomeranz, who gave up one run in three innings.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will meet next year in the fourth MLB Little League Classic in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The matchup between AL East foes is scheduled for Aug. 23 and will serve as a home game for the Orioles. Major League Baseball and the players’ union launched the Little League Classic in 2017. The games are played at the home of the Phillies’ Class A team in the New York-Penn League.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Atlanta 11 Minnesota 7

Final Houston 14 Colorado 3

Final Chi Cubs 10 Oakland 1

Final Seattle 3 San Diego 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Toronto 4 Tampa Bay 3

Final Chi White Sox 8 Detroit 1

Final Cleveland 2 Texas 0

Final Cleveland 5 Texas 1

Final N-Y Yankees 14 Baltimore 2

Kansas City at Boston 7:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 7 Miami 2

Final L-A Dodgers 2 St. Louis 1

Final Washington 4 San Francisco 1

Final Milwaukee 8 Pittsburgh 3

Final Arizona 6 Philadelphia 1

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Chicago 101 N-Y Liberty 92

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Indianapolis at Buffalo 7:00 p.m.

N-Y Jets at N-Y Giants 7:00 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore 7:30 p.m.

New England at Detroit 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami 7:30 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay 8:00 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

Denver at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona 10:00 p.m.

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

N-Y Yankees at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

L-A Angels at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Atlanta at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Indiana at Washington 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at L.A. Sparks 10:00 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle 10:00 p.m.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Houston at New York City 7:00 p.m.

