County reaches agreement with medical marijuana grower

COAL TOWNSHIP – It’s finally official…medical marijuana will be grown at the Northumberland County Prison campus. County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano tells us the county has reached an agreement with Parea Biosciences, through its holding company MNK 03 Holdings LLC, to purchase land at the county prison campus to grow medical marijuana. Schiccatano says Parea will pay it’s remaining balance of the $1.5 mill purchase price. Parea has already paid over $130,000 after being granted four extensions to come up with the money to pay for the land.

Schiccantano says the deal is good timing for the county, as it will defray the costs of new voting machines the county will purchase next week, which will cost just over $1 million. He says the sale will also help municipalities surrounding the prison campus in bringing in needed jobs. Schiccatano says hopefully the sale will also give people using opioids for medical reasons an alternative choice.

Schiccatano added the sale wouldn’t have been possible without he and outgoing Commissioner Chairman Rick Shoch ‘staying the course and doing the right thing’ even with all the efforts ‘by others’ to stop the sale or make it difficult to achieve.