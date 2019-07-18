County jail inmate charged after assaulting another inmate

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County Prison inmate is facing charges after assaulting another inmate. County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us 29-year-old Brett Landau has been charged with simple assault and harassment after the June 29 incident.

The DA says Landau allegedly launched an unprovoked assault on another inmate that caused serious injuries. The injured inmate was treated at the jail’s medical center and was further treated at Geisinger Shamokin. A preliminary hearing is scheduled within the next few weeks.