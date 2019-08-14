County DA warning of lottery scams

SUNBURY – Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz is warning residents of ever changing lottery scams.

The DA tells us his office received a copy of a flyer sent to a Coal Township woman Monday advising her she won $4.2 million in a lottery called ‘Mega Millions.’ He says the flyer suggested it came from the desk of the company president and advises the recipient call a number outside the U.S. to claim the prize.

The DA advises the public lottery scams are very common and the fictitious names associated with these flyers are constantly evolving. He says scammers can use technology which will allow the caller to put any name and phone number they choose on your caller ID, even if its outside the country.