County DA: Coal Township man out $3,500 after computer scam

SUNBURY – A Northumberland County man is out $3,500 after the county DA says he fell victim to a computer fraud scam. Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz says the Coal Township man got a call from a man, who said he was working for Microsoft Corporation,

The caller said the victim was owed $280, should fill out a bank access form for the corporation, and submit it. After that, the caller said the victim should pay to get an overpayment back, get five $500 Walmart gift cards and give the caller the numbers for the cards. In the end, the victim lost several thousand dollars from his savings account and the value of the gift cards.

The DA says it would be unlikely Microsoft would seek payment in Walmart gift cards and he warned against such phone scams.