County considering Wood-Mode tax reassessment

KREAMER – Snyder County now has 30 days to decide on lowering the taxes imposed on the recently restarted Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry business. 900 jobs were lost in May when Wood-Mode closed, but under new ownership, the company restarted in August and now has 240 employees.

During a hearing in front of the Snyder County Assessment Appeals board, owner Bill French formally requested that his real estate tax be lowered. Snyder County Commissioner Chairman Joe Kantz tells us even though the county has 30 days; he expects the board to make a decision in about a week.

After meeting with the board, French tells us he thinks the board will make a reasonable decision balancing the company’s interests with the interests of taxpayers. The county tax office last told us Wood-Mode’s current total county property and related tax bills is $162,000.