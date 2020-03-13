County adult community centers closing for COVID-19 concerns

SUNBURY – The seven adult community centers in Northumberland County are closing for at least two weeks due to coronavirus concerns. County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano tells us it is being done for the safety of the county’s older residents.

County Area Agency on Aging Administrator Karen Leonovich tells us the centers will close starting Monday; they are located in Sunbury, Milton, Northumberland, Herndon, Kulpmont, Mount Carmel and Shamokin.

She says any senior citizen needing assistance should call the Area Agency on Aging department at 570-495-2395.