Counselors available after Danville Middle School student dies

DANVILLE — Counselors will be available Monday for students mourning the loss of a middle school student in the Danville Area School District. The school district tells us Jason Gordan, a student at Danville Middle School, died tragically November 29th.

Counselors from the school district and surrounding school districts will be at the Danville Middle School Monday from 1 to 4 p.m. to help students who need to talk. Also CMSU and the local ministerium will be available at the middle school as well. There will be added support staff and counselors in both the Danville High School on Middle School buildings Tuesday also.