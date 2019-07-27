Cosby Appeal Defense Ready: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 7/27/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia mayor’s office says a police misconduct complaint database is providing less information because the police department doesn’t have manpower to provide more detail. The news site Billy Penn said Friday the department recently began removing identifying information and other details from the accountability database. A spokesman for Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney says the new approach is a compromise between making records readily available and the department’s staffing limitations.

UNDATED (AP) — Prosecutors set to defend Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction in appeals court next month say the accusations from other women are no coincidence, but “the culmination of a decades-long pattern of behavior.” The 82-year-old comic actor is the first celebrity convicted and sent to prison in the #MeToo era. His appeal challenges the trial testimony of five other accusers. But Montgomery County prosecutors in a filing late Thursday say that’s allowed when it points to a “signature” crime.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says a bill he sponsored to prevent police officer suicides has been signed into law. The Rhode Island Democrat sponsored the Supporting and Treating Officers in Crisis Act with Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. Whitehouse said Friday that President Donald Trump signed it into law. The legislation authorizes $7.5 million annually for five years for law enforcement mental health and support services.

HAZLETON, Pa. (AP) — Police officers and firefighters in Pennsylvania rescued two babies from a third-floor window of a building that caught fire, carrying them down a ladder to safety. The Standard-Speaker of Hazleton says the blaze started late Friday morning at a restaurant. Two women holding babies came to a window of the building, and police told them that firefighters were on the way to them. No injuries were reported.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carson Wentz’s best play happened on the sideline. The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback took a few minutes during the second day of training camp Friday to greet an 11-year-old boy who has endured 12 surgeries due to a rare genetic disorder. The video of Wentz hugging Giovanni Hamilton was posted on the team’s Twitter account and already had 1.2 million views in five hours.

Hamilton suffers from Schwartz Jampel Syndrome, a type of dwarfism. His mother told reporters Wentz is the boy’s hero. The boy, sporting a green Mohawk, cried when Wentz hugged him and signed a No. 11 jersey.

Wentz later posted on Instagram: “Sooo humbling. Kids like this inspire me every day! Thanks Giovanni!”

Wentz still wears a bracelet that says “Dutch Destroyer” in honor of Lukas Kusters, a boy he met in 2017 who died of cancer soon afterward. One of the missions of Wentz’s Audience of One Foundation is an outdoor youth program — Camp Conquerors — that serves children with physical challenges and life-threatening illnesses..

APOPKA, Fla. (AP) — The case against a Florida man accused of harboring ducks and wild chickens has been dropped after he persuaded authorities that the birds are truly free-range. The Orlando Sentinel reports 59-year-old Felix Guerra won’t have to pay a fine of $1,000 a day to Orange County for illegally keeping backyard birds. Guerra’s yard has an edible jungle of avocado, banana and cherry trees, ginger plants and pineapple that attracts butterflies, bees, and an occasional bear.

His place is also for the birds, and the county received an anonymous complaint that something fowl was going on. Inspectors cited him after spotting ducks in his driveway. Guerra said he’s tried to chase them away, but they keep coming back. He appealed to the commissioner’s office and the county dropped the case Thursday.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — There’s no place like home for “The Brady Bunch,” even if was just a facade. An HGTV renovation of the Los Angeles house that was used for exterior shots of the TV sitcom reunited six cast members and rekindled the show’s spirit. “We enjoy being together, doing other projects, but this is the first time the magic is back,” said Susan Olsen, who played Cindy on “The Brady Bunch.”

Maureen McCormick (Marcia) and Eve Plumb (Jan) agreed. They and the other actors who played blended-family siblings took part in a Q&A with TV critics Thursday to promote “A Very Brady Renovation.” The four-part series debuts Sept. 9. Interior house scenes for the 1969-74 comedy were shot on a soundstage, with sets that bore no resemblance to the private home destined to become a photo-op magnet for “Brady” fans.

When the house went on the market in 2018, HGTV won a bidding war that drove the price up to $3.5 million — or $1.6 million over the listing price for the then-2,400-square-foot residence. “They paid way too much, I mean WAY too much for this house,” said Barry Williams, who played Greg. “That was the crazy part,” agreed Christopher Knight, who co-starred as Peter.

