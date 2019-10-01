Corrections officer arrested for supplying drugs to inmate

COAL TOWNSHIP – A Northumberland County Prison corrections officer was arrested Monday after supplying an inmate with drugs. County DA Tony Matulewicz tells us 35-year-old Christopher Guinther was arrested at his home after supplying a controlled substance to inmate Anthony Dagostino.

The DA says Guinther was on duty at the time. When searched, Dagostino, with the help of his mother, provided the DA’s office with Facebook messages, text messages, and other evidence linking Guinther to the contraband delivery.

Guinther was arraigned Monday morning in district court and sent to Columbia County Prison on $75,000 cash bail. He’s facing two felony drug charges and one misdemeanor drug charge. The DA says Guinther could face a minimum of two years confinement.