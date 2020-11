Setting the record straight…

WASHINGTONVILLE – Earlier this week WKOK reported that Talen Energy would convert the Montour Steam Electric Station from coal to solar. That is not correct. Talen tells us, they do have plans to convert the plant from coal to natural gas. A outside project is being proposed which will employ solar generation to supplement the production of electricity at that location. We’ll have more about those changes, in the future, on WKOK.