CORRECTION: Buffalo Creek from Western PA

UNDATED – We told you earlier this month—a Valley waterway was in the running for the 2020 Pennsylvania River of the Year, but it turns out that waterway is from Western PA. In a release, the state DCNR announced Buffalo Creek was one of five nominees for the award. The one they are talking about was a 34-mile tributary of the Allegheny River in northern Allegheny County.

Our Buffalo Creek forms north of the Laurelton/Hartleton region, travels near Mifflinburg to Lewisburg. That is not a nominee for this year’s award. WKOK apologizes for the error.