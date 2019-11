DANVILLE – It was a man with a history of drug related offenses who was found dead Friday morning in Center Street, Danville apartment. According to the Danville Police, 59-year-old Thomas Roney Sr. was found by a maintenance man around 9:30 .am. Media reports say an autopsy conducted Sunday did not reveal a cause of death.

Roney was slated for formal Montour County Court arraignment December 9th on a number of felony drug dealing charges stemming from a sweep of his apartment in March.