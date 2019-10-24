Coroner: SCI-Coal Township inmate death a suicide

COAL TOWNSHIP – The inmate death at SCI-Coal Township has been ruled a suicide. Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley tells us his investigation revealed 51-year-old Basilio Davilia hanged himself in his cell and later died. We last told you Davilia was found unresponsive in his cell around 9:15 p.m. Monday.

The state Department of Corrections told us Davilia had been at SCI-Coal Township since March for illegally possessing firearms in Philadelphia County. Davilia was serving a two and a half to five year sentence.