Coroner looking for relatives of deceased Milton man

MILTON – The Northumberland County Coroner needs your help finding the relatives of a deceased Milton man. County coroner James Kelley is asking the public’s help to find the relatives of 65-year-old James Walker Jr. of Milton, who died Sunday at his home.

Kelley says Walker Jr. is the son of the late James Walker Sr. and Helen Walker, who were from the Lewistown area. It is believed Walker Jr. also has a sister, Denise Fultz. Walker Jr. previously lived in the Lewistown and Muncy areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kelley via the county communications center at 570-988-4539.