UPDATE: County Coroner identifies mad killed by train

SUNBURY—The Northumberland County Coroner has identified the man involved in Sunday’s train incident.

According to Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley, the victim of yesterday’s train vs. pedestrian accident in Upper Augusta Township has been identified as 39-year-old Dustin Weirick of Sunbury.

Weirick was walking along railroad tracks south of Sunbury and was hit and killed by a train Sunday afternoon. Northumberland County Communications tells us the incident was first reported just before 4 p.m. along Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

County communications says it was in the area of Route 147 and Brush Valley Road.

Kelley says that Weirick was identified by his family, who identified him by his tattoos.