Coroner called to scene of Shamokin crash

SHAMOKIN – The Northumberland County Coroner has been called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash in Shamokin. Northumberland County Communications tells WKOK the crash occurred at 8 a.m. along West Montgomery Street. County communications says the vehicle crashed into a concrete wall bridge bank.

The Daily Item reports the coroner’s office arrived on scene just after 8:30 a.m. Streets around West Montgomery Street are closed and fire police are directing traffic. We’re working to gather more details.