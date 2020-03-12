CORONAVIRUS: The Latest postponements and cancellations around the Valley

It is with regret that the upcoming Concert Series performance at First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, featuring the Mansfield Concert Choir has been postponed due to the safety and health concerns surrounding the spread of the novel Covid-19 Virus. The concert, previously scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at 3 pm has been rescheduled to Sunday, November 1.

Event organizer and Director of Music at First Baptist Church of Lewisburg, Brett Hosterman, said the postponement is a necessary step. “I have been in close contact with the choir’s conductor, Dr. Peggy Dettwiler, who indicated that although Mansfield University at this time remains open, all student travel has been halted.” Hosterman is optimistic about the opportunity to reschedule the concert for later in the fall.

“This concert was set to be the kick-off event that would begin a brand new concert series at First Baptist of Lewisburg,” Hosterman said. “We hope our efforts to curtail the spread of the Covid-19 Virus are understood among those whom this many impact. Additional information about the rescheduling of this concert and other concerts at First Baptist will be published in the near future.

The Public Library for Union County has decided to postpone its Annual Auction. An alternate date for the auction will be set by the end of the month. Ticket holders can request a refund or retain their ticket for the future date.

The following events have been postponed at The Miller Center: *Tonight’s (3/12) 3v3 Evaluations *This weekend’s March Mania Basketball Tournament Rescheduled dates will be provided when available.

Trinity Irish Dance Company Show Canceled at Bloomsburg University

BLOOMSBURG—Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, out of an abundance of concern, and in consultation with the agency representing Trinity Irish Dance Company, have mutually decided to cancel the March 29, 2020 Arts in Bloom headliner performance.

Anyone who purchased tickets for the March 29, 2020 performance of Trinity Irish Dance Company will receive a full refund from the Arts in Bloom box office.

Anyone with questions can contact the box office at 570-389-4409.