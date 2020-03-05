Coronavirus protection continuing in the Valley

UNDATED – Various Valley emergency, health, and elected leaders are talking about the coronavirus.

In a news release, Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Michelle Dietrich says the county EMA is working closely with the state Department of Health, Evangelical Community Hospital, school districts, public safety entities and the county commissioners in a proactive approach to ‘be prepared if things were to change.’

There are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, and the county says the state Department of Health has an information site, health.pa.gov. Residents should also follow the CDC’s recommended precautions against the virus.

Meanwhile, Valley Republican U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) says he voted Wednesday in favor of the $7.8 supplemental funding bill aimed at responding to the virus.

