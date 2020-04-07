Coronavirus pandemic further delays Knoebels 2020 opening 

ELYSBURG – After delaying the start of its season by two weeks, the Valley’s big amusement park is now unsure when its season will begin. In a release, Knoebels Amusement Resort says its 2020 season is now delayed until further notice.

Knoebels says it is closely following federal and state guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The park says its off-season projects are currently on hold and will need to be completed once the team returns.

The park will remain available to guests Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 800-487-4386 and [email protected].

The most up-to-date information on campground and cottage reservations, company picnics, special events and more, go to Knoebels.com/COVID19. The park says it is still taking new reservations for June 1 through November 1 but those dates can be modified based on the new park opening.

Some of Knoebels sister companies are still in operation during this time. Knoebel Lumber is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nickle Plate Bar and Grill has daily takeout from 4-8 p.m. Knoebels Three Ponds Golf Course is closed.