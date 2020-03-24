DOH Update: 207 new positive COVID-19 cases, total at 851

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., , that there are 207 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and four new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 851 in 40 counties. That includes three cases in Montour County, one in Columbia County and five in Schuylkill County. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here . All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“Our notable increase in cases over the past few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

Statewide, there are 851 cases of COVID-19 reported from commercial, hospital and state labs. There are 8,643 patients who have tested negative, and seven total deaths. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.