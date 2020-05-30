Coronavirus New Numbers: Nine new COVID-19 cases in Valley

HARRISBURG — The number of COVID-19 cases in The Valley is up by nine according to new numbers released from the state department of health. Snyder, Union and Northumberland County each had new cases, while Montour County held steady.

59 Northumberland County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and the state previously reported three deaths in the county. Snyder County has three additional COVID-19 cases reported for a total of 42. One death was reported in Snyder County previously. Union County has two new cases for a total of 59, and one death was reported previously. Montour County has 50 cases. Columbia County’s cases and deaths remained the same, at 346 cases and 31 deaths.

The Sunbury area zip code has 67 positive cases, Northumberland/Point Township zip code has 13 and the Milton area has 25.

The state reports 375,731 negative tests so far, and of the number of people who contracted COVID-19, 66% have recovered.