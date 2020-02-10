Coronavirus fears leading to more drops in gas prices in PA, Valley

HARRISBURG – In part, thanks to the coronavirus, crude oil prices are falling, and so gasoline prices falling across the state and here in the Valley.

According to the latest report from Gasbuddy.com, gas prices have fallen another 1.1 cents per gallon in Pennsylvania in the past week. The national gas price average has fallen for the fourth straight week, down 3. 5 cents per gallon.

Gasbuddy says with continued worries of economic slowdown due to the spread of coronavirus, experts don’t think the downward impact to oil is done yet.

Here in the Valley, gas prices average $2.70 in Montour County, $2.69 in Snyder, $2.66 in Northumberland, and $2.41 Union.