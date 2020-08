SHAMOKIN DAM— A PennDOT crew will be core drilling along Route 11 in Snyder County next week.

Work will begin Tuesday, August 18 through Thursday, August 20. Crews will be drilling starting at the Union and Snyder County line just west of Northumberland Borough to Eighth Avenue on Route 11/15 in Shamokin Dam.

Work will be performed from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. There will be lane restrictions and flagging. PennDOT says there may be some slight delays.