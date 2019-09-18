Cops: State Senator Had Child Porn: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 9/18/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state lawmaker is facing child pornography possession charges after authorities say a social media website told them the user had uploaded an image using their service. The state attorney general’s office said Sen. Mike Folmer was arrested and charged Tuesday night. Investigators allegedly found images of child pornography on Folmer’s cell phone when they executed a search warrant at his house in Lebanon County.

A message left at Folmer’s listed home telephone number wasn’t immediately returned and it wasn’t immediately clear if he has a lawyer. The 63-year-old Republican was elected to a fourth term in November. Long considered one of the chamber’s most conservative members, Folmer was crucial to helping swing Republican votes behind a bill to legalize medical marijuana in 2016.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A feud between two leading Democratic presidential candidates — Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders — is intensifying in the high-stakes fight for organized labor. The high-profile Democrats sought to undermine each other’s credibility Tuesday as they faced hundreds of union members who gathered for an AFL-CIO conference in downtown Philadelphia.

Sanders was the most aggressive when he ticked down a list of unpopular votes from Biden’s decadeslong record in politics. Speaking to reporters afterward, the Vermont senator repeatedly called out the former vice president by his first name, charging that “Joe” has a record of voting against the interests of the working class.

Biden earlier jabbed Sanders by reminding union members that the health care plan championed by Sanders would ultimately force union members from their private insurance plans.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is fully embracing the underdog plot of his campaign. He demonstrated that on Tuesday by jogging onto the Philadelphia Art Museum steps made famous by Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky” for a rally. Instead of a grey sweatsuit, Yang sported a blue jacket and ball cap, declaring that he is seeking the presidency to solve the nation’s problems. The biggest problem, Yang said, is “how the heck did Donald Trump become our president?”

Months after launching his campaign, Yang remains near the bottom of most national polls, but his campaign already has fared better than some more traditional candidates. Yang was one of 10 candidates to appear onstage at the last presidential debate. And his campaign has outlasted a sitting U.S. senator and sitting governor.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

NEW YORK (AP) — Cokie Roberts, the daughter of politicians and a pioneering journalist who chronicled Washington from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump for NPR and ABC News, died Tuesday of complications from breast cancer. She was 75. ABC broke into network programming to announce her death and politicians including former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama offered sympathy.

Roberts devoted most of her attention to covering Congress, where her father Hale Boggs was a House majority leader who died in 1972 when his plane went missing over Alaska. Her mother, Lindy Boggs, took over his Louisiana congressional seat and served until 1990, later becoming ambassador to the Vatican.

Roberts co-anchored the ABC Sunday political show “This Week” with Sam Donaldson from 1996 to 2002. She was most proud professionally of a series of books about women in Washington. “We Are Our Mother’s Daughters” was about the changing roles and relationships of women. She also wrote two books with her husband, Steven Roberts, about marriage and an interfaith family.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sander Vanocur, a television newsman who for decades covered momentous events from political campaigns to assassinations, the Vietnam War to the civil rights movement, has died, his son said Tuesday. Vanocur died Monday night in Santa Barbara, California, said Chris Vanocur. He was 91. He had been dealing with dementia in recent years.

As national political correspondent at NBC in the 1960s, Vanocur was a questioner at the first presidential debate between John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon in 1960, then covered Kennedy’s administration as a White House correspondent.

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s state historical commission apparently will retain control of the last U.S. slave ship, the Clotilda. Friday was the deadline for any potential owners to claim the wreckage of the wooden schooner, which was burned near Mobile after bringing about 110 captives to Alabama from Africa in 1860.

Because no one claimed the ship’s remains, the state can now move forward in federal court to take permanent possession.

Researchers identified the wreckage of the ship earlier this year north of Mobile. Officials say they’re unsure how much of the Clotilda remains, but they believe at least some of the hull could be intact in the muddy bottom of the Mobile River near an island. It’s unclear what might be done with the wreckage or whether it can be raised.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The city of Burlington, Vermont, is removing a homemade crosswalk in a south-end neighborhood. Residents of the Five Sisters neighborhood say they have requested for years that the city add a crosswalk to keep children safe. On Sunday, residents used a stencil and paint to create their own crosswalk between Locust Terrace and Calahan Park. On Tuesday, the Department of Public Works was removing it.

Public Works spokesman Robert Golding said in an email on Tuesday that pedestrian safety is the department’s highest priority. He says the crosswalk hadn’t undergone the proper planning or design work to ensure safe sight lines and lighting and American with Disabilities Act compliancy. Golding says in the spring the department will install significant upgrades to pedestrian safety one and two blocks north of the intersection.

NEW YORK (AP) – The producers of “Jeopardy!” say there have been no changes to this season’s taping and production schedule as host Alex Trebek resumes chemotherapy. Sony Pictures Television says Trebek taped the Tournament of Champions show yesterday and will resume so today, as planned. Those episodes, with last season’s star James Holzhauer among the 15 contestants, will air Nov. 4-15.

So far, 40 episodes have been taped out of the 230 planned. “Jeopardy!” typically has a compressed shooting schedule. Trebek told ABC’s “Good Morning America” yesterday he had some optimism as he deals with advanced pancreatic cancer, but he has resumed chemotherapy after his “numbers shot up.”

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

ATLANTA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins and Jose Pirela hit two-run homers off Dallas Keuchel in Philadelphia’s five-run fourth and the Phillies escaped in the ninth to beat Atlanta 5-4. The Braves were denied in their effort to move closer to clinching the NL East when they scored one run in the ninth on Adam Duvall’s homer but stranded runners on first and third.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils will be back in action this evening, facing the Atlanta Braves at 6:45pm. That means the WKOK Late Day News Roundup will wrap up, and we’ll launch into CBS Sportsradio, on WKOK.com, and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Marco Gonzales allowed six hits in seven innings, Austin Nola and Omar Narvaez hit back-to-back home runs and the Seattle Mariners beat Pittsburgh 6-0 after Pirates All-Star closer Felipe Vázquez was arrested on multiple felony charges earlier in the day. Vázquez was charged with statutory sexual assault, soliciting a child and pornography, and placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have no plans to punt on the season after losing star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to an elbow injury. The team acquired defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick from Miami and plan to start him on Sunday when the Steelers play in San Francisco. Pittsburgh made the move after starting safety Sean Davis suffered a shoulder injury against Seattle last weekend that sent Davis to injured reserve. There is a chance Davis could return later this season. The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

INTERLEAGUE

Final Seattle 6 Pittsburgh 0

Final San Francisco 7 Boston 6 (15 Innings)

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Tampa Bay 5

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 L-A Angels 0

Final Cleveland 7 Detroit 2

Final Toronto 8 Baltimore 5

Final Houston 4 Texas 1

Final Minnesota 9 Chi White Sox 8 (12 Innings)

Final Oakland 2 Kansas City 1

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 3 San Diego 1

Final Philadelphia 5 Atlanta 4

Final Washington 6 St. Louis 2

Final Cincinnati 4 Chi Cubs 2

Final N-Y Mets 6 Colorado 1

Final Miami 12 Arizona 6

___

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Connecticut 84 Los Angeles 75

Final Washington 97 Las Vegas 95

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

INTERLEAGUE

Seattle at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L-A Dodgers 8:10 p.m.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Kansas City at Oakland 3:37 p.m.

L-A Angels at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Houston 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington at St. Louis 1:15 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Colorado 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Arizona 3:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 8:05 p.m.

___

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Atlanta at Cincinnati 7:30 p.m.

New York at Portland 10:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Seattle 10:30 p.m.

___

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved