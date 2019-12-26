Cops: Catawissa area man captured, charged with assaulted and false imprisonment

CATAWISSA – Police have captured a man in the Catawissa area they say assaulted a woman and held her hostage in a car for several hours.

Police say they will charge 23-year-old Joshua Kirchman with strangulation, threatening to kill a woman and other crimes. They say he held an ex-girlfriend against her will inside a car for about two hours while assaulting and threatening her Monday night. He then stole the vehicle and fled. Police said that the incident started Monday after a shopping trip and ended with Kirchman stealing the car and fleeing.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Kirchman on Tuesday charging him with strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Word from authorities is, Kirchman was captured and is going to face those charges.