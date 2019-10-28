Cookin’ Men raises record funds

MIFFLINBURG – The highest amount of money was raised in the nine year history of the annual ‘Cookin’ Men’ event held last week. In a release, Evangelical Community Hospital announced over $51,000 were raised from the annual breast cancer awareness event. All proceeds will go to the Thyra M. Humphrey’s Center for Breast Health. The center will use the funds to provide financial assistance to women in the area who are un- or under-insured and need breast cancer screenings.

Evan officials tell us the about 500 people attended, and over 29 different dishes were tasted from this year’s 26 celebrity male chef and chef teams…that included Tom Morgan from 94 KX. The event sold out in one day.