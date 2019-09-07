Construction in Northumberland continues

NORTHUMBERLAND – Progress in Northumberland is slow but steady as PennDOT says they will be paving the left lane of Front Street and side streets adjacent to Front Street this weekend. Motorists are being asked to take caution when in the area and be alert of construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area between Old Danville Highway and Hanover Street. Delays are possible and should be expected.

Work of King Street between the Priestley Bridge and Front Street also continues. PennDOT says they are making progress on water and sewer line relocation, drainage updates and the construction of ADA ramps and curbs.

All detours remain in place. For more information on the Duke Street project you can visit PennDOT.gov/dukestreet