Construction continues in Northumberland and Snyder County

MONTOURSVILLE – Two road projects are continuing in The Valley:

PennDOT says construction continues in Northumberland where New Enterprise will be working on concrete repairs and general clean up items to complete the project. All work will be done during the day and will continue for the next several weeks.

In Snyder County Monday, motorists who travel Routes 35 and Eleventh Avenue will find a paving project underway between 7am and 7pm. PennDOT says the contractor will be paving Eleventh Avenue in Shamokin Dam this week, and then Thursday the same crew will be installing rumble strips at the intersection of Routes 35 and 104.

Also in Snyder County, Monday through Friday this week, PennDOT will continue a pipe replacement project on Route 522 in Franklin Township between Paxton Street and Middleburg. Work will take place between 6am and 2pm and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Throughout these projects, motorists should expect delays and drivers may want to consider alternative routes if possible. Drivers are asked to pay attention and use caution in workzone.