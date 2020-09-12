Congressman Meuser: President Trump’s special interests are the people, greater good

HARRISBURG – US Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) says he’s supporting President Donald Trump in the November election because he believes President Trump has the best interests of the country in mind, “I believe that the President is highly patriotic, I believe he wants what is best for America. The greater good, not his special interests or his own perceived power.”

Cong. Meuser goes on to say that’s an important quality to consider in this election, “What special interests is Donald J. Trump ever seem to be favorable to? He takes on big pharma, heck, he loves the military, he puts money into the military. But on the same note, he’s against the long-term wars; I mean he’s pulling back the troops.”

“What are his special interests? There is none. His special interests are the people,” Meuser added.

In regards to backlash on the President’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic early on, Meuser says you need to take a look at the timeline of what the President actually did compared to what others were saying at the same time.

“Nancy Pelosi was inviting everyone to come to Chinatown in San Francisco because the President prohibited the travel from China, right? The day after he announced the prohibition of the flights from China. He instituted the national emergency declaration while that was going on and Joe Biden was calling him xenophobic. I mean, that’s the reality,” he said.

Congressman Meuser was a recent guest on WKOK’s On the Mark program. You can hear the full interview on the podcast page at wkok.com. We’ve had a series of invited callers sharing their views on the presidential election.