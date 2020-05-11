Congressman Keller to Gov. Wolf: Trying to feed your family is not ‘cowardly’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) has fired back following Governor Tom Wolf’s list of consequences for non-complying counties. In a statement, Keller says, trying to feed your family is not ‘cowardly’…this in response to the Governor threatening to withhold federal funds and liability protections from counties and businesses that choose to re-open illegally.

Keller says Governor Wolf’s prolonged shutdown order has nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians unemployed, and overdose and suicide deaths are rising. Keller says residents have shown they can safely shop and work in mega-retailers while the Governor unilaterally keeps small businesses closed. See Keller’s full statement below:

“Trying to feed your family is not ‘cowardly.’ The vast majority of Pennsylvanians rely on their jobs to put food on the table and pay their bills. Because of Gov. Wolf’s prolonged shutdown order, nearly 2 million Pennsylvanians, or 26 percent of our state’s workforce, are unemployed, and overdose and suicide deaths are rising. Pennsylvanians have shown they can safely shop and work in mega-retailers while the Governor unilaterally keeps small businesses closed and is now threatening them if they re-open. Despite what Gov. Wolf believes, Pennsylvania’s small business owners and workers are smart enough to operate safely and feed their families.

“The only person who has surrendered to the virus is Gov. Wolf. By constantly moving the goalposts and not allowing Pennsylvanians the option of supporting themselves, he is denying Pennsylvanians their freedom, exacerbating the societal effects of this virus, and creating a situation where the cure is worse than the disease.”