Congressman Keller talks police reform on On The Mark

SUNBURY- U.S. Congressman Fred Keller was on On the Mark Friday morning to discuss his listening tour, as the nation talks about police reform. Congressman Keller has been to several communities throughout the region listening to people in law enforcement, community leaders, members of the community, and some instructors at Mansfield University who are involved in police officer training programs.

Congressman Keller tells On the Mark that most of the people who put on the uniform are outstanding individuals.“The thing, I think, we need to remember is that the people that put on that uniform everyday, by and large, do it right and are outstanding individuals. And no matter what we do, we need to make sure that they have the proper training, that there’s transparency and accountability. Officers that behave poorly like the one did in Minneapolis, the people that are most against that are the other police officers who do it right everyday.”

Congressman Keller says that he has been hearing from officers that they need to look at training. “What they’ve been saying is we need to look at accreditation, we need to look at training, we need to be able to look at these things. But, don’t from Washington D.C. put in things that might work in one place but not in another place. They certainly don’t want policing from Washington D.C.”

He says one of the main points he has been hearing is that a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work because what works in a small town such as Sunbury, which has approximately 9 officers, might not work well in an area like Philadelphia where they may have hundreds or thousands of officers.