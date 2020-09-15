Congressman Dan Meuser says country needs support for police to feel safe

HARRISBURG – Republican US Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) says by not taking a strong stance against riots happening across the country, democrats are only making matters worse.

Cong. Meuser says democratic appeasement towards the riots stemming from Black Lives Matter movement is the problem, “Look at the Minneapolis mayor, look at what happened to him for his attempt at appeasement. Look at the Portland mayor, he had to move. If Joe Biden becomes President, God forbid, and I honestly mean that God forbid, with his level of appeasement they’ll drive him out of the White House. I’m not overstating that. You can’t have the back of rioters and denounce the police.”

Meuser says his father was a police officer and says that the moment you show signs that you don’t support the “blue line,” is when civil unrest will overwhelm law and order, “And that’s what’s happening. It’s disgraceful the level of leadership for their short-term, for what they believe anyway is their short-term political gain, they won’t condemn the looting, rioting, the spitting at people in restaurants.”

Meuser says President Donald Trump is the type of leader the country needs to take a stance against the civil unrest, “We need the right leaders to call things out appropriately, not for their short-term political gain or their perceived political gain. Come on. And that’s what the President does that drives the media and drives the liberal left crazy. The President is not politically correct, he’s calling it like he sees it and in the end it’s truly for the greater good.”

Congressman Meuser was a recent guest on WKOK’s On the Mark program. You can hear the full interview on the podcast page at wkok.com. We’ve had a series of invited callers sharing their views on the presidential election.