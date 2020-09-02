Congressman announces big grant for Susquehanna University

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nearly $300,000 in grant money is heading to Susquehanna University to combat violence against women. Valley U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) announced Tuesday a Department of Justice grant of over $299,000 has been awarded to the university.

Cong. Keller says money will go toward combating domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking on campus. Keller says the grant comes in recognition of the outstanding work Susquehanna has done to keep its students safe.