Cong. Meuser voices frustration over impeachment process

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Following the first day of public impeachment hearings on Capitol Hill, Valley U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas) continued heavily voicing frustration of the proceedings on WKOK’s On The Mark.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) was probably my most frustrating day as a member of Congress. We have the phone call, the transcript. Now, they (the Democrats) are doing their very best to try to find a nugget that can provide their claim somehow or another the president’s intent was to investigate or uncover some corruption related to the Bidens,” he said.

Meuser says one of his main takeaways from day one was the CEO of the company, Burisma, who current Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, worked for, is involved in corruption, “The CEO of that company at the time was an international criminal. How dare anyone question the president when he wants to know when we’re going to send missiles and aid and money to what’s been classified as one of the most corrupt countries in the world.”

But Meuser says this whole entire ‘sham’ process will favor President Donald Trump in the end, and in a big way, “You’ll get all those members that are in swing districts that are going to vote to overturn the majority of the voters in their districts.”

The President within four months will beat impeachment, because again, there will be no evidence and they need two-thirds vote in the Senate. But the problem is they (the Democrats) want to keep the news cycle and money up the president as much as possible, because clearly, they don’t believe in their candidates’ strength, ” he said.

Public impeachment proceedings are expected to continue for the next several weeks.