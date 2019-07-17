Cong. Keller votes ‘no’ on resolution: follow the rules and focus on issues 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) voted against a resolution passed by Congress condemning President Donald Trump’s tweets against four Democratic Congresswomen of color…but Cong. Keller is also calling for order to be restored on the house floor.

He joined WKOK’s On The Mark Wednesday, “My votes were simply to say, ‘hey look, we have rules here. The rules weren’t followed by members of Congress. And quite frankly, until we get our act together, we probably should focus on what we’re here to focus on, and not distractions.”

Reports say before the vote, Democrats defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who drew objections from Republicans after calling President Trump’s comments “disgraceful” and “racist.” Republicans then forced a vote to try to strike Pelosi’s comments from the record, which failed.

Keller then referred to a report which says the president defended Pelosi after she was accused of being a racist amid a dispute with Rep. Alexandria Ocascio-Cortez, “Some people in Congress have called the speaker names, saying that the speaker singled out congresswomen of color. All you have to do is look at the CNN story, from I think it was (July) the 11th, where Speaker Pelosi was accused…and I think the president on Friday was defending the speaker. Do we remember that or don’t we?”

Keller also says President Trump was focusing on policy, and Keller says it’s time to focus on the issues, “I don’t think the president delved into personalities, the president delved into policies. I’ll focus on the issue and not the individual, whether it’s been Governor (Tom) Wolf, or Governor (Tom) Corbett, or President (Barack) Obama, or President Trump or President (George W.) Bush… I’ve always been respectful and referred to people by their title. I’m going to continue to do that, and I’m not getting into the food fight of these ancillary things.”

