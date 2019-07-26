Cong. Keller votes ‘no’ on budget act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Depsite the bill passing, it was a ‘no’ vote from Valley U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) on the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2019. In a statement, Keller says the budget contains spending that’s simply “unacceptable,” and its “power of the purse” by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

He says the budget increases the 10-year spending baseline by $1.7 trillion. Keller says it also increases the country’s debt to 97% of GDP (gross domestic product) by 2029, and raises the budget caps by $322 billion. Keller says given Democrats’ desire for excessive spending, he commends President Donald Trump for getting the best deal he could get. See Keller’s full statement below.

“When I worked in private industry, we balanced a budget and made sure that costs never exceeded revenues. As a state representative in Harrisburg, I warned against saddling our kids with massive debt and fought to stop out of control spending. The people of the 12th District live within their means every day. They sent me to Washington to continue to fight for fiscal responsibility. That’s why I voted no on the budget agreement.

“This budget increases the 10-year spending baseline by $1.7 trillion, increases our debt to 97 percent of GDP by 2029, and raises the budget caps by $322 billion. With our national debt approaching $23 trillion, this level of spending is simply unacceptable.

“Unfortunately, Speaker Pelosi controls the House and its power of the purse. Given House Democrats’ desire for excessive spending and their refusal to offset costs, I commend President Trump for getting the best deal he could get, fighting to increase support for our military, and working hard to cut waste. This is an area in which I look forward to working with the Administration and my House colleagues as we move forward.”