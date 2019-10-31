Cong. Keller supporting measure holding Pelosi accountable for impeachment vote

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the Valley’s Republican U.S. congress members is supporting two measures aimed at holding accountable, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and clarifying who is supporting the current impeachment process.

In a release, Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) says the first measure is a resolution that would express the House’s disapproval of Pelosi and the impeachment process in a closed and classified setting. The resolution would require that any further proceedings and evidence gathering occur in a public setting and with appropriate advance notice to house members.

The second measure requires what the congressman calls ‘the sham impeachment’ resolution be voted on by a roll call, with each member required to stand up and announce their vote when called by name.