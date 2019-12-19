Cong. Keller on impeachment: It’s about defending the constitution

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of the Valley’s Republican U.S. Congressmen went to bat for President Donald Trump during debate before the house voted to impeach the president on two articles.

Cong. Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) says after seeing how unfairly President Trump has been treated, it’s time to defend what our country was founded on, “Defending our Republic, defending our Constitution, and making sure that every American, including the President of the United States, is treated fairly.”

Cong. Keller says the controversial call was legal, speaking of the call with the Ukraine that’s been at the center of his impeachment, “The NBAA, which is voted on by Republicans and Democrats, requires a President to make sure there’s no corruption in a foreign nation before giving them American tax payer dollars. And eventually, once the administration got through that, it was released and it did not require any action by Ukraine that the Speaker, Chairman Schiff and Chairman Nadler, have accused of happening.”

Meanwhile, there’s was some talk about possible violence from President Trump’s supporters now that the house has voted for impeachment. Cong. Keller says he’s confident that won’t happen, “I have a lot of faith in the American people. They’re seeing through what this is, and whichever way it goes…I know when the election didn’t go the way the left wanted it to go, they did have some violence and they actually did do some of that. I would hope that everybody would behave appropriately. I have faith in the American people.”

President Trump will now have to face a full trial in the US Senate to determine if he’ll be removed from office. You can see Cong. Keller’s full statement here following Wednesday night’s impeachment vote, as well as hear his latest full interview with us below.