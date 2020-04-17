Cong. Keller, Meuser demanding Bureau of Prisons action

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Valley U.S. Congress members Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) and Dan Meuser (R-9th, Dallas, Pa.) are demanding more relief for the limited number of Lewisburg penitentiary staffers after over 900 inmates from South Carolina were brought in.

In a letter to federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal, the congressmen are demanding a number of steps be taken to address staffing shortages and medical needs at USP Lewisburg. This after 958 inmates were transferred to the facility from South Carolina due to storm damage there.

The congressmen say USP Lewisburg’s maximum bed space is over 1,800 and there were 542 inmates currently at the facility.

They say the rapid increase would put a strain on the staff.

We recently told you more than 30 penitentiary staff members were deployed to Ohio and New York to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.