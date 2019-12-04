Cong. Keller honors Zimmerman Jr. on US House floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Robert Zimmerman Jr., owner of Zimmerman’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram Truck, will be named the 2019 Sunbury Rotary Club’s Citizen of the Year Thursday…His recognition began with an honor on the U.S. House Floor Tuesday evening by U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer), “I rise today to congratulate Robert C. Zimmerman Jr. on being named the 2019 Person of the Year by the Rotary Club of Sunbury, Pennsylvania. This recognition is well deserved for someone who has exemplified the attributions of public servant leadership for over 50 years.”

That audio courtesy of C-SPAN TV. Cong. Keller first recognized Zimmerman Jr. for his military service, then for the way he runs his family business that just celebrated its 130th anniversary, “Bob began his service to our community by serving our county in the United States Marine Corps, then later in the US Army Reserves. For the last 43 years, Robert has been working in his family business, Zimmerman Chrysler Dodge Jeep and Ram Truck, where he continued the Zimmerman’s long tradition of treating customers like family.”

Zimmerman Jr. was also honored for his community involvement, including the United Way, Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and more. He will receive the award during a banquet Thursday night at The Packer House in Sunbury.