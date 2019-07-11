Cong. Keller announces committee assignments

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Newly elected Valley U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) has been given his house committee assignments in Washington. Cong. Keller says he’s been appointed to the House Education and Labor Committee. He’s also been appointed to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and the HEAT team, which is the House Energy Action Team.

Keller says his assignments for the 116th Congress fit both Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District and his background. Keller also called his assignments some of the most influential committees in Congress. Keller was sworn in last month as the new representative in the 12th district, after Tom Marino quit the post in January.