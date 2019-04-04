Concerns about safety amid staff concerns at county prison

COAL TOWNSHIP – There is a staff shortage at the new Northumberland County Prison. The matter was brought up during Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, as well as Wednesday’s prison board meeting. Fran Ruzicka of Sunbury has one family member who work at the prison and has safety concerns.

“Inmates are very much aware of their surroundings. So if you’re there constantly, my concern would be if something were to break out and these guys are so tired, the inmates know that.” She also says her son has been working 56-80 hour weeks, which has taken a physical and emotional toll on him,” she said.

Commissioner Kymberley Best also voiced plenty of her own concerns, “We’re paying about $60,000 a month in overtime, we have security issues, and we’ve had drugs brought into the prison. I went to see a tour of the prison and the metal detector was unmanned, and the warden feels constrained to write people up because he doesn’t have a body to replace those.”

During Wednesday’s prison board meeting, Commissioner Sam Schiccatano says one solution was negotiating with Prime Care to reduce the county’s inmate healthcare costs from about $91,000 to just over $83,000. That will save the county about $100,000 per year–money can put to more staffing.

He says hearing staffing concerns did play a factor, “We have the same number of individuals who are running this prison no matter where we would have put it. Our job now is to try to make it work. Since 18 is the starting age that you can be a CO (Corrections Officer), maybe we should start recruiting high school students. They can not only get paid, but go to junior college and take some type of Criminal Justice class or something.”

Schiccatano says the new healthcare costs went into effect April 1, and healthcare services will not change.