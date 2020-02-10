Computer scam reported to Northumberland County DA

SUNBURY – A Kulpmont man recently reported a scam to the Northumberland County DA’s office…he said he got a call saying he was entitled to reimbursement for some work on his computer. Trouble is, the man hadn’t had any computer done and the DA says it was a scam.

The DA says the county resident got a call from a person with a strong accent, and he was told he had a nearly $400 reimbursement coming. The potential victim of the scam, who is 77, said he was asked to provide a checking account or credit card information. He refused to do so.

The Northumberland County District Attorney warns that variations of this scam involve people pretending to be from Microsoft, who advise intended victims problems were detected with their personal computers.