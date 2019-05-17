Company Text Messages: Employees officially ‘let go from Wood-Mode

KREAMER – For the more than 900 employees laid off from Wood-Mode Monday, the final day of the week brought news of the grim reality—their employment with Wood-Mode is over. In a pair of text messages sent to employees about 5:50pm Friday, workers were notified that their employment, healthcare coverage and other benefits are terminated.

The news wrapped a week that started with a surprise mass layoff Monday, as the company’s finances and prospects wound down to zero. Then during the week, a massive outpouring of state, local and volunteer assistance emerged. Friday, the company announced the layoffs were permanent and their employment is terminated.