CommunityAid selects Union-Snyder CAA for major partner funding

SELINSGROVE – The faith based retail store CommunityAid is giving back to the community. The organization with a store in Hummels Wharf, says its Board of Directors has chosen a Valley recipient for funding of over $300,000 over three years.

In a news release, CommunityAid announces it has chosen Union-Snyder Community Action Agency. Union-Snyder Community Action Agency will receive $100,000 in funding each year for the 2019-2021 funding cycle.

CommunityAid says the donation will help achieve their goal of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.” The major partner program began in 2010 and has provided $13.5 million in funding since then.