CommUnity Zone hosting fifth annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors

LEWISBURG – Neighbors Helping Neighbors is coming up again in Lewisburg. It is an innovative evening of celebrating the arts while helping to bring the community together. The CommUnity Zone is presenting its fifth annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors event called, “A Mysterious Dream – A Community’s Labor of Love.”

The event will be held Sunday, May 18 from 7-9 p.m. at “Jim’s Church” at 53 North 3rd Street in Lewisburg. Transitions of PA is helping sponsor the event, along with the Degenstein Foundation and Evangelical Community Hospital. Cost is $40, which includes hors d’oeuvres and adult beverages.

The evening will feature local visual and performance artists. Organizers say the Susquehanna Valley Chorale will perform a one-hour immersive and multi-media show. There is an extensive antique collection that will be on display, and many other art, music and performance presentations will take place.

Proceeds go to CommUnity Zone to continue to fulfill the dream of forming a more cohesive and cooperative local community that benefits all. Limited seating is available. Contact Cynthia Peltier at [email protected] or visit www.communityzonelewisburg.org/current-events1/.