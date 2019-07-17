Home
Community potluck dinner, Music in the Park affected by weather

Community potluck dinner, Music in the Park affected by weather

WKOK Staff | July 17, 2019 |

LEWISBURG – Tonight’s community potluck dinner at the Lewisburg Community Garden has been rescheduled. Organizer Jen Schneidman Partica tells us the dinner will now take place Thursday at 6 p.m. due to tonight’s unfavorable weather forecast. Partica tells us the garden will close early tomorrow so the meal can take place.

 

A high turnout is anticipated and anyone attending should bring camping or folding chair or blanket. Anyone who wants to help set up should arrive at the garden around 5:30 p.m.

 

The inclement weather forecast has also moved tonight’s Music in the Park concert with Lavender Blue indoors to the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market Street.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff