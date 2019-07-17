Community potluck dinner, Music in the Park affected by weather

LEWISBURG – Tonight’s community potluck dinner at the Lewisburg Community Garden has been rescheduled. Organizer Jen Schneidman Partica tells us the dinner will now take place Thursday at 6 p.m. due to tonight’s unfavorable weather forecast. Partica tells us the garden will close early tomorrow so the meal can take place.

A high turnout is anticipated and anyone attending should bring camping or folding chair or blanket. Anyone who wants to help set up should arrive at the garden around 5:30 p.m.

The inclement weather forecast has also moved tonight’s Music in the Park concert with Lavender Blue indoors to the Lewisburg Hotel, 136 Market Street.